Robin Roberts Announces Intention for 2023 to Marry Longtime Partner Amber Laign

This celebrity couple rang in the New Year with plans to tie the knot.

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts announced plans for a wedding with longtime partner Amber Laign.

Gabby Bernstein, where they discussed intentions for the new year. According to ET Online , the television host shared a clip from a recent conversation with motivational speaker and author, where they discussed intentions for the new year.

“I’m hesitating because I haven’t said it out loud yet… I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage,” Roberts said. “We’re getting married this year.”

“It was something we had talked about, but we had put it off, she became ill but, it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter,” she added.

