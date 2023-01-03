Robin Roberts Announces Intention for 2023 to Marry Longtime Partner Amber Laign

This celebrity couple rang in the New Year with plans to tie the knot.
Good Morning America host Robin Roberts announced plans for a wedding with longtime partner Amber Laign.
“I’m hesitating because I haven’t said it out loud yet… I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage,” Roberts said. “We’re getting married this year.”
“It was something we had talked about, but we had put it off, she became ill but, it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter,” she added.
E! News reported that Roberts updated fans, in July, on Laign’s completion of radiation therapy.
“Sweet Amber,” Roberts wrote with a video of Laign.
“Completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time.”
In the video, Roberts’ partner appears ringing the hospital bell.
“My treatment is done, the course is run, and I am on my way!” Laing says. She finishes with a celebratory dance. Roberts concluded her post by writing, “This is indeed my #mondaymotivation🙏🏾,”
As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Roberts took a leave from Good Morning America to support Laign as she entered her chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. She made the announcement on her Twitter page last February.
The couple met in 2005, and Roberts, the former ESPN mainstay, beat her own case of breast cancer in 2007 following her surgery.