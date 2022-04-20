Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark of ’90s R&B Boy Band Hi-Five Passes Away At 49

Roderick “Pooh” Clark, an original member of the ’90s R&B quintet Hi-Five, has died at 49.

According to TMZ, Clark had been in and out of the hospital while battling pneumonia over the last two weeks. On Sunday, April 18, the singer succumbed to complications from pneumonia and an infection at a hospital in Waco, Texas.

Clark has been paralyzed since 1993, following a car accident in Florida. Following the accident, Clark developed an infection that spread through his body over the years.

His death was announced on the band’s official Facebook page. Tributes have continued to pour in.

Fellow band member Marcus Sanders also shared the news of the late singer’s death alongside a photo and video of Clark on Facebook.

“Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark Feb 27, 1973- April 17, 2022 Rest In Peace My Brother,” he wrote.

According to Deadline, Jonathan Kinloch, the band’s former manager, wrote on Facebook: “We were blessed and had a great time as a family. A huge part of what made it fun, was because of Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark. He was the serious member, who made sure that the guys together worked hard. But also, we’re going to have a fun time as teenagers!”

The band’s musical director Martinez Little also paid tribute to Clark on Facebook alongside a photo of the late singer. “I am saddened to find out that Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark another member of the famed singing group ‘Hi5’, passed away on Easter Sunday,” he shared.

He added: “Pooh was the most athletic of them all. In basketball, he could stand right under the basket and jump straight up and dunk the ball,” he said. “Our play fights and Super Soaker battles were epic. We also used to battle each other hard on the Bball court in most cities. I still miss the fun times touring with my little brothers as Musical Director. My condolences to Hi5 and his family. R.I.P. Pooh.”

Hi-Five was formed in 1989 by members Tony Thompson, Roderick “Pooh” Clark, Marcus Sanders, Russell Neal, and Toriano Easley, all of whom were born in Waco. The group is well-known for several hits, including “She’s Playing Hard to Get” and the No. 1 Billboard single “I Like the Way (The Kissing Game).”

In 2007, the group suffered devastation after the lead vocalist Thompson died from inhaling a toxic amount of freon.

Hi-Five is currently performing with new band members.