The Rosters Are Set For The Inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic

Fifty HBCU student-athletes have been selected to make up the rosters for the inaugural “HBCU Swingman Classic” baseball game set for July 7 during MLB All-Star Week at T-Mobile Park.

The game will be presented by T-Mobile, powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, and air on MLB Network. The players for this game were chosen by a committee that includes Hall of Famer and MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation Ambassador Ken Griffey Jr., as well as representatives from MLB, the MLBPA, and the baseball scouting community.

Tickets for the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile, which includes a post-game firework show at T-Mobile Park, are now on-sale at AllStarGame.com. Proceeds from each $10 ticket sale for GA seating will benefit the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.

The teams for the HBCU Swingman Classic will be managed by former MLB managers Jerry Manuel and Bo Porter and their coaching staffs will include MLB Hall-of-Famer and Florida A&M Alum Andre “The Hawk” Dawson, two-time World Series Champion Manager Cito Gaston as well as former MLB players and HBCU alumni Rickie Weeks Jr., Marquis Grissom, Marvin Freeman, Vince Coleman, Lenny Webster, and Trenidad Hubbard.

Players selected for theHBCU Swingman Classic will represent 17 HBCU schools, including Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Alcorn State University, University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Bethune Cookman University, Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Grambling State University, Jackson State University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Mississippi Valley State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina A&T University, Prairie View A&M University, Southern University and Texas Southern University.

Team Manuel will include Mike Dorcean (CSU), Irvin Escobar (BCK), Manny Jackson (NSU), Keylon Mack (NSU), O’Neill Burgos (SU), Randy Flores (ASU), Kyle Walker (GSU), Jalen Niles (FAMU), Ty Hill (JSU), Daalen Adderley (TXSO), Ian Matos (ASU), Hylan Hall (BCK), Narvin Booker (MSVU), Khyle Radcliffe (SU) and Noble Lawrence (UAPB).

Team Porter will include Ty Hanchey (FAMU), Gustavo Sanchez (SU), Jamal George (ASU), Alexander Olivo (TXSO), Victor Figueroa (MSVU), Keanu-Jacobs Guishard, C.J. Castillo (TXSO), Tommy Easley (AAMU), Cameron Bufford (GSU), Ali LaPread (ASU), Jordan Hamberg (CSU), Jatavis Melton (JSU), Jaylen Armstrong (SU), Camden Jackson (NCAT) and Trevor Hatton (GSU)