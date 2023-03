Rudolph Isley Sues Brother Ronald Isley Over Rights to ‘The Isley Brothers’ Trademark

In the legal paperwork filed, Rudolph stated that he and his brother, Ronald, agreed to equally split all the profits that the group made. They are supposed to each have a 50% ownership in The Isley Brothers’ name since their other brother O’Kelly passed away in 1986.

The initial filing to place the trademark in Ronald’s name was started in November 2021. Before Ronald took that action, Rudolph claimed that the duo previously split all the profits between the two for some big transactions, which included a multi-million dollar publishing deal. Now, he wants an accounting to be done to see just how much money his brother has made since he applied for the trademark.

Rudolph also requested that the court step in and announce that “The Isley Brother” trademark is owned jointly by him and his brother.

According to the lawsuit, Rudolph asserted that Ronald applied for and was granted the exclusive rights to “The Isley Brothers” for use on “visual recordings and audiovisual recordings featuring music and animation.” He did so back in August and claimed that Ronald needed his approval to make a move regarding the group’s name.