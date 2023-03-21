Rudolph Isley Sues Brother Ronald Isley Over Rights to ‘The Isley Brothers’ Trademark

Rudolph Isley his brother Ronald Isley of quietly obtaining the rights to The Isley Brothers’ trademark without telling him. According to TMZ, trouble is brewing within The Isley Brothers after accused his brotherof quietly obtaining the rights to The Isley Brothers’ trademark without telling him.

Rudolph filed a lawsuit stating that Ronald, without his knowledge, applied for and got approval to place The Isley Brothers trademark in his name. In doing so, Ronald became the sole owner of the trademark and is the only one profiting off the family name.