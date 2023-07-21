Introducing Rudy Simpson of the 400 Legacy Project

Rudy Simpson Jr. is a multifaceted personality, determined to make a global difference. He works as a community development consultant and Agile Coach in his hometown of Atlanta, focusing on community initiatives and philanthropy. Simpson also serves as the president of the 400 Legacy Project and is co-founder and chairman of Cheaux Love Inc.

The 400 Legacy Project coordinates programs and activities to showcase the strength and contributions of Black Americans while recognizing the trials endured over the centuries. The organization’s main objectives include encouraging local organizations to highlight this history, increase visibility, and provide scholarly research on Black Americans and their history. Cheaux Love Inc. is a nonprofit organization that offers philanthropic opportunities to Atlanta’s underserved communities.

Simpson also regularly sits on nonprofit boards to aid the Afro-Diaspora and works with organizations such as Atlanta for Haiti to provide educational opportunities so that the people of his city have the necessary tools to help those in need.

Simpson’s work centers on four pillars: education, economics, leadership, and culture. Through these pillars, he aims to impact people worldwide, especially young people. One of his core focuses is empowering the youth to develop the skills they need to make a positive difference in their communities. Simpson oversees community engagement to increase development and philanthropy while building strong relationships within the communities he serves.

Simpson credits Agile & Scrum coaching for leading him to new collaborations with clients from all sectors. Since his venture into coaching, Simpson has worked with different businesses in commercial real estate, e-commerce, political reform, and others. One thing Simpson cites as important when completing a project is ensuring you create a winning environment and control your own narrative.



