Rumor Report: Michael B. Jordan in Talks to Create “Creed-Verse” with Amazon

Michael B. Jordan is taking the Creed brand to new heights.

Deadline reported the award-winning actor is allegedly spearheading a “Creed-Verse,” creating films and a television version with Amazon. No shocker, as the third installment of the series, Creed III, just came off a record-breaking opening weekend – racking up $100 million and counting.

There have been meetings with the movie heartthrob, but nothing is set in stone just yet. Rumors are hitting the streets that an animated series is in the works, as well as a project highlighting character Adonis’ daughter, Amara, who is played in the latest movie by deaf actress, Mila Davis-Kent, making her acting debut.

Jordan and the Creed series have done an amazing job of tying in the iconic Rocky series with new characters. There is also speculation that these new projects may tie in to the recently announced Drago spin-off, according to Collider. Announced last summer, the film claims to focus on Russian boxer Ivan Drago, a former enemy of Rocky, and his son, Viktor Drago, an old enemy and new friend of Jordan’s Creed. Robert Lawton was announced to be working on the screenplay, but there have been no new announcements since.

According to Deadline, the script was commissioned, but it’s still unclear whether it would go past that.

While the 36-year-old has yet to make any official announcement, he was quoted as saying he’s excited about what’s to come for the Creed brand. He said, “Building the Creed universe is something that I’m really excited about.”

Coming off such a busy promotional schedule, fans would think Jordan would take a break, but it’s the complete opposite. The megastar has plans beyond this world. When asked where he sees himself in 10 years, the New Jersey native told People that space is an option. “Maybe a trip to space? Who knows.”