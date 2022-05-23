Safeguard Your Digital Footprint with a Lifetime Subscription to FastestVPN

Today more than ever, it’s vital to protect your web-browsing activity from hackers. In a world full of data, having a VPN has become an essential security tool in safeguarding your personal information. Not having a VPN can leave sensitive data such as bank accounts, passwords, credit card information, and photos open and vulnerable to hackers.

FastestVPN now offers a solution for your cyber security needs. For a limited time, you can purchase a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN for only $19.99. That’s a savings of 96% off its MSRP ($600). Use code VPN20 for an additional 20% discount, which drops the price to $15.99.

FastestVPN is compatible with multiple devices, including Mac and iOS, Android, Microsoft, and even your router. This easy-to-use service operates with 99.9% uptime and gives you access to more than 350 high-speed servers around the globe. Additionally, it provides an ad blocker, anti-malware software, a NAT firewall, and a strict no-logging policy.

P2P-optimized servers allow you to download and stream HD-quality videos and content with no buffering. This VPN utilizes military-grade 256-bit AES encryption on all its servers. Your one-time purchase allows you to use FastestVPN on up to five different devices.

This product has received a rating of 4.5 stars from more than 900 reviewers.“FastestVPN is not the Fastest VPN but it certainly does provide all the protection one could want. It has provided all the protection needed to safely do all my computing. I highly recommend this product as it is quite a bargain for VPN protection,” writes verified 5-star reviewer Vincent Patterson.

In its review of FastestVPN, TenBestVPNs writes, “FastestVPN is one of the most promising VPN services in the market.”

With FastestVPN protecting your data for life you will be able to sleep soundly knowing your sensitive information is safe. Purchase it today while it’s available at this limited-time price.

Prices subject to change.