Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington Starring In ‘The Piano Lesson’ Film

Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington will finally share the screen in Netflix’s film adaption of the Pulitzer Prize-winning stage play, “The Piano Lesson.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson and Washington will be reprising their roles after wrapping their successful Broadway revival of the August Wilson-created play co-starring Danielle Brooks. The film will follow Netflix’s film adaptation of August Wilson’s other renowned play, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

It’ll be a family affair for the Washington family as Denzel Washington is set to produce the film with Todd Black, while his other son, Malcolm Washington, will make his directorial and screenwriting debut based on a screenplay he penned with Virgil Williams (Mudbound), as noted by Deadline.

Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson, helped lead the Broadway production, with Richardson directing her husband and the “Hateful Eight” star starring opposite Brooks and Denzel’s eldest son.

“The Piano Lesson” is set in 1936 Pittsburgh and tells the story of a Black family dealing with pain from the aftermath of the Great Depression. The Doaker Charles household family heirloom is a decorated piano with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor and polished with the tears and blood of their late mother.

Others cast in the film adaption include Ray Fisher, “Till” actress Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, and Corey Hawkins. The original stage play was part of August Wilson’s “American Century Cycle,” 10 famed plays, including “Fences” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Denzel starred in the 2016 film adaption of “Fences” alongside Viola Davis, who starred in the Netflix film version of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Washington directed and starred in the film adaption after he and Davis starred in a 2010 Broadway revival of the famed stage play.

“Fences” secured four Academy Awards nominations in 2017, including Best Picture, Actor, and Adapted Screenplay, with Davis winning for Best Supporting Actress.