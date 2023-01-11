Samuel L. Jackson and Wife Reportedly Get Into a Heated Argument at Gala

It appears that Samuel L. Jackson may be in the doghouse for a little while after news outlets reported that the actor and his wife of 42 years, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, had a public argument while attending a gala where they were being honored.

According to Page Six, the incident occurred on January 9 during the Theatre Communications Group gala at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. Sources told the publication that the argument between the Pulp Fiction star and Richardson Jackson was so bad that he left the event before receiving the award.

Although it is unclear what the disagreement was about, the event organizer did inform Page Six that Jackson’s early departure was already planned and didn’t stem from the tiff with his wife.

Despite the limited information, one insider provided details about the power couple’s demeanor when they first arrived at the event, saying, “They apparently were in a fight when they arrived. They posed for pictures together, and then the fight [went on].”

A second source disclosed that the tension between Richardson Jackson and Jackson only got worse as they entered the Edison Ballroom’s press room. So much so, that the actor had an annoyed look following the heated discussion. Further into the night, Vanessa Williams presented Richardson Jackson with the award for her and Jackson’s contributions to the theater community.

During her acceptance speech, the 73-year-old explained to the audience members that her husband left the ceremony early because of COVID-19 concerns. Richardson Jackson is currently directing the Broadway play The Piano Lesson, which also stars Jackson.

A spokesman explained, “As the top-billed star of ‘The Piano Lesson,’ Mr. Jackson is extraordinarily cautious about the risk putting the production in jeopardy by exposing himself to COVID-19. Ms. Jackson accepted on behalf of both she and her husband simply to minimize his risk of exposure. Mr. Jackson had only ever planned on doing photos and then leaving, as everyone involved with planning the event knew in advance.”

Jackson and his wife have yet to publicly address the situation.