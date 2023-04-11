Selling Out Arenas: SZA’s SOS Tour Reportedly Brings In Close to $35M

SZA fans were throwing big money on her first arena tour across North America.

The St. Louis-born singer’s SOS Tour reportedly grossed $34.5 million, averaging 12,812 tickets per night and $1.9 million per show.

According to Complex, the tour followed the release of the SOS sophomore album the 33-year-old songwriter dropped in December.

“Time to take this sh*t on the road,” SZA wrote on Instagram upon releasing the official tour flyer back in December.

“Selling out arenas is something I NEVER fathomed for myself,” the “Kill Bill” singer wrote to fans on Instagram in February. “I was literally scared to even try . so grateful for everyone’s time and energy, for riding w me . So blessed to be on this journey w chall.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)

Billboard reported that SOS immediately debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when she dropped it last winter. The ranking marked her first chart-topper and saw over 400 million streams in the U.S. during the week she released it. SOS became the second-largest streaming week for a female artist and third-largest of 2022 among all albums.

During an episode of the Rap Radar podcast, Top Dawg Entertainment boss Terrence “Punch” Henderson praised SZA for how she connected with her fans through the SOS Tour.

“You’re actually seeing these live people, and you’re seeing them respond to you, and that energy exchange,” Punch said about the singer. “So she’s handling [fame] a way lot better now.”

Reportedly, the superstar’s plans for the album include the release of a deluxe version of SOS with 10 additional tracks. She’s also taking inventory of everything she has accomplished over the last few months. “I’m looking forward to actually feeling proud of myself and not just smiling and nodding at accolades, but really feeling it internally and knowing that I’m good enough,” SZA said.