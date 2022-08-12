Sesame Place Is Now Enforcing Bias Training For All Employees

“We have already begun engaging with employees, guests, civil rights groups as well as community leaders, and instituted some interim measures at the park while the review proceeds,” said Cathy Valeriano, President of Sesame Place Philadelphia, in a statement.

“The actions we are taking will help us deliver on our promise to provide an equitable and inclusive experience for all our guests every day. We are committed to making sure our guests feel welcome, included and enriched by their visits to our park.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported on the Black Baltimore family who filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Sesame Place in response to four employees dressed as Sesame Street characters who allegedly ignored Quinton Burns, his daughter Kennedi Burns, and other Black guests during a meet-and-greet event on June 18.

The park had since apologized and pledged additional training for its employees.