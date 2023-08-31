Sha’Carri Richardson Defends Noah Lyle’s Statement That NBA Players Are ‘Not World Champions’

Sha’Carri Richardson ran to the defense of a fellow gold medalist sprinter who took shots at NBA players.

Richardson backed Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles when he said in a press conference that NBA players were “not world champions,” Sports Brief reported.

Richardson made it clear to everyone on social media what it means to be a world champion athlete. The Olympian’s post on Twitter (rebranding to X) said “I’m standing with Noah on this one !! @LylesNoah the organization has players from different countries but do they compete against different countries. You have to go against the world in order to be a world champion!!” Thousands of X users also agreed with the track star. To date, Richardson’s post has nearly 14,000 likes.

But not everyone felt the same way. Some major NBA players and supporters took offense to the statement. Over the weekend, NBA player, Kevin Durant and music icon, Drake, disapproved of Lyle’s statement on social media.