Shaq, Charles Barkley at Each Other’s Necks, Confrontation Brings Up ‘Police Records’

Maybe it’s a good idea to keep these two at opposite ends of the table.

Former NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley exchanged some shady words towards each other during a recent episode of NBA on TNT.

During the episode, the Philadelphia 76ers legend poked at O’Neal from across the table during the collective discussion on the 16-game win streak of Eastern Conference leader, the Milwaukee Bucks. When O’Neal, also known as the Big Aristotle, was questioned about his longest winning streak, he responded “Longer than that [Bucks’ win streak], I’m a legend,” shutting down Barkley’s shady question.

Barkley added fuel to the fire calling O’Neal “sensitive.”

Annoyed at that point, O’Neal fired back at Barkley, saying, “Boy, you better check my police records.”

Commentator Ernie Johnson attempted to put a pause on the fight by quickly ending the segment before the the show cut to a commercial break.

According to Essentially Sports, the two have drawn immense popularity to the show as they are constantly bumping heads and poking fun during discussions.

It turns out that O’Neal, the Los Angeles Lakers legend, does hold a longer win streak than the Milwaukee stats. The Big Aristotle and his late teammate Kobe Bryant hold rankings among the top ten win-streaks in the league’s history. O’Neal and the Lakers fill the No. 10 spot in the ranking with a 19-game winning streak.

The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t too far from passing the Lakers win streak from 2000. With 16 wins, they are close to joining the list of famous winning streaks in the NBA by teams such as the 2016 Golden State Warriors, Tim Duncan’s San Antonio Spurs in 2014, and the 1972 Lakers with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

O’Neal and Barkley were recently caught poking fun at each other during the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft, where O’Neal asked the 76ers legend if he was drunk.