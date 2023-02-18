Shaq Has a Message For Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance Haters: ‘Shut Your Face’

People have been giving Rihanna major flak for her Super Bowl performance. Well, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is not here for it.

On The Big Podcast with Shaq, ​​the NBA champion praised Ri Ri for an exciting performance—despite the haters.

“All you people disrespecting Rihanna, shut your face. She did a wonderful job,” Shaq said. “She’s pregnant. She blessed it. She didn’t fall. Just leave it there. All you superstars that’s disrespecting and causing beef … shut it up.”

Shaq added: “If she was my woman and I seen one of you superstars do that,” Shaq said, “I’m gonna have to get at you.” “Rappers. Presidential candidates. I’m gonna have to get at you. Leave her alone.”

TMZ reported that WWE champion Bill Goldberg also blasted Ri Ri during a recent episode of his “CarCast” podcast with Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria.

So is it me or did Rihanna just grab her junk and then smell it and taste it? Way to stay classy! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/hLyVIznYNT — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) February 13, 2023

“I mean I was disgusted by it. That’s all. Let’s just say that. I thought it was horrible,” Goldberg said, while D’Andria chimed in saying that he “wasn’t a fan.”

Donald Trump also chimed in on Rihanna’s performance.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history,” he wrote. “This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”

Donald Trump attacks Rihanna, calls her halftime show the “worst” in Super Bowl history. pic.twitter.com/p0bXy1ua9P — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2023

Rapper Kodak Black agreed with Trump, who pardoned the rapper from a prison sentence in 2021. The rapper took to social media to share his thoughts on Rihanna’s performance.

“Uncle Trump said that sh*t is garbage, man,” Yak said in a video posted to his Instagram account.

One week prior to the Super Bowl, Ronny Jackson, Trump’s White House Doctor also attacked Rihanna, questioning why the NFL is allowing her to perform.