Shaquille O’Neal Speaks on Giving the Mothers of His Children Respect: ‘I Don’t Have Baby Mamas’

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal stated that there is a phrase he would never use to describe the women who bore his children.

In the latest episode of Shaq‘s podcast, 2 Lies and 1 Truth, he revealed that he feels “women are the strongest beings on this planet,” and gave credit to the mothers of his children.

He honored the two women who gave birth to his six children, and explained why he won’t “ever use the term baby mamas.”

“Their moms did a great job of planning activities. You know you women need a lot more credit and a lot more respect because you guys do really all the work. That’s why women are the strongest beings on this planet. You guys have to do so much.”

“That’s why I don’t ever use the term ‘baby mamas.’ I don’t have baby mamas. I have two beautiful gorgeous women that definitely took care of me and put up with my BS. And did a great [JOB] of raising six babies.”

He also mentions that he finds that term offensive and degrading.

“That’s why I don’t want to degrade them by saying, baby mamas. They’re two beautiful Black women that did a tremendous job.”

The entrepreneurial giant had previously talked about financing his friends’ educations so they were able to earn their master’s degrees, during an appearance on the Be Better Off Show in September.

During the discussion, he said that at an early business meeting, he met with people who overlooked him, and just conversed with his accountants and attorneys. They assumed he didn’t know the nuances of business.

That meeting prompted him to obtain his master’s degree at the University of Phoenix, which is known for their online classes. He preferred to attend in person and was told by the institution that in-person classes were only for classes with 15 or more students. After being told that, he paid for 15 of his friends to join the class, and they earned their master’s degrees as well.