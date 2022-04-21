Shaq Admits Divorce From Shaunie O’Neal Was Completely His Fault: ‘It Was Just All Me’

Shaquille O’Neal is a big man who isn’t too big to admit that the cause of his divorce was entirely his fault.

According to the New York Post, the NBA Hall of Famer opened up about the cause of the divorce from his ex-wife, Shaunie O’Neal.

The TNT announcer appeared on an episode of The Pivot Podcast on Tuesday and revealed, “I was bad,” before admitting, “She was awesome. She really was. It was all me,” when discussing his relationship with Shaunie.

The 50-year-old Shaq tied the knot with Shaunie in 2002. The two were together for five years before separating in 2007. However, they briefly reconciled before splitting again.

Shaunie, the creator of The Basketball Wives series, ultimately filed for divorce for the second time in 2009, and the marriage was dissolved in 2011. The couple has four children: Shareef, 22; Amirah, 20; Shaqir, 19; and Me’arah, 15.

On a podcast hosted by Channing Crowder, Ryan Clark, and Fred Taylor, Shaq said he felt lost after they were divorced and realized he had everything and doesn’t blame her at all.

“Sometimes when you live that double life, you get caught up. I’m not going to say it was her. It was all me,” he said.

“She did exactly what she was supposed to do and gave me beautiful kids, take care of the house, take care of the corporate stuff,” Shaq said. “It was just all me. Sometimes, when you make a lot of mistakes like that, you can’t really come back from that.”

Shaunie recently got engaged in November 2021 to Pastor Keion Henderson.

“She’s happy now,” Shaq stated. “She’s about to marry a fine, young gentleman, and I’m happy for her, and we have a great relationship.”

