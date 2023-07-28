Shaquille O’Neal Will Host Club SI At The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix With David Beckham

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and former English soccer phenomenon David Beckham will join Sports Illustrated and Authentic Brands Group to celebrate the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Club SI.

According to a press announcement, the event will take place Nov. 18, 2023, during the three-day Las Vegas Grand Prix. The former athletes, both shareholders in Authentic Brands Group, will also participate in a candid discussion on their illustrious careers and will mingle with Club SI guests before the big event.

“Having attended Club SI at other Grand Prix races, I can say with certainty, when it comes to the celebration of sports, SI never disappoints,” O’Neal said in a statement. “I’m excited to catch up with David and connect with race fans from the best seats in Vegas.”

The exclusive experience and three-day hospitality suite at the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be set on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. SI’s luxury suite will offer Formula 1 fans first-rate views of the race, along with an exceptional programming and hospitality ranging from parties and celebrity appearances to DJs and premium food and beverage offerings.

Tickets for Club SI, which can be purchased here , are all-inclusive, providing three days of access to the venue’s parties, activations, food, beverages, and stellar views of the race.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the second to last race of the Formula 1 season and the third race of the season that will be located in the United States. Drivers Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Fernando Alonso are currently leading the Formula 1 points standings. Seven-time Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton is in fourth place.

Formula 1 racing started in 1950 in Silverstone, England, and today it is the most prestigious racing circuit on the planet, featuring automakers such as Ferrari, Aston Martin, Mercedes, Hass, and McLaren.