Shemar Moore Takes Baby Girl to Honor His Late Mother: ‘Momma’s Dream is Now Reality’

Shemar Moore celebrated the arrival of his first child by taking his girlfriend and their infant daughter to pay respect to his late mother.

The Criminal Minds star posted a heartfelt tribute to Instagram earlier this month after taking his family to his mother’s gravesite on the three-year anniversary of her passing.

“Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn….. ❤️🕊️🥰,” he captioned the post.

“Mom’s dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies… it took me a minute, but momma’s dream is now reality!!”

Moore, 52, touched on his successful career in television before praising his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, 39.

“I accomplished much and experienced the good, the Great, the light, and the dark… but this I couldnt do on my own… Jesiree Dizon, we came back into each others lives and found love again and created a magical lil human together… I’ll call her ‘My little miracle’ FRANKIE MOORE💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 Jez, I love you and am so grateful… Daddy Loves Frankie…,” he wrote.

The S.W.A.T. star ended his caption with a special message to his late mother. The last photo in his slide included a photo of his mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore.

“I love and miss you everyday Grandma Marilyn ❤️🕊️ RIP 2/8/20,” he wrote.

Fans, friends, and followers of the film and TV star poured into Moore by offering their support in the comments section.

“Mama Marilyn kissed that sweet baby before she even got here,” one fan wrote.

“No doubt Grandma Marilyn held baby Frankie before she came into this world,” added someone else.

“Congratulations! She is such a beautiful baby!” noted one fan. “It’s hard when you lose your mom before you have babies! No doubt she is so proud of you!”

Dizon has two children from previous relationships, People reported.