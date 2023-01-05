Shereé Whitfield Puts Her Curves On Display For Her 53rd Birthday

Shereé Whitfield celebrated her 53rd birthday on Monday and made sure her curves took center stage.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been sharing highlights from her lavish birthday brunch on Instagram and showing the familiar faces who came to celebrate with her. On Tuesday, Shereé gave fans an update on how she honored her birthday with a brunch filled with “love, pampering, and good food” catered by her son, Kairo Whitfield.

“This year have started off amazing and I can’t say enough how much I love, enjoy and appreciate being with my family, friends & loved ones ❤️,” she shared in her lengthy caption.

As Shereé adjusts to life in her 50s, the reality star is going into the New Year with a new motto that she shared in her birthday post.

“My motto for this next chapter is “F*ck It! Enjoy the moment” because these past couple of years has shown us all that life is too short so we need to b sure to enjoy every moment,” she wrote.

In a second post shared on Wednesday, Shereé gave a special shout-out to fellow RHOA star Marlo Hampton for flying out to celebrate her special; day.

“My girl @marlohampton came to celebrate w/ me straight off the plane,” she shared. “I appreciate u for making it babe 😘.”

In the first photo, Shereé posed at an angle that showed off her amazingly toned figure. The Bravo star donned a bright pink velvet jumpsuit with a deep v-cut that showed off her cleavage. Others in attendance included Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt.

Shereé and Martell have been teasing their budding romance since late last year and with them both being on popular reality shows, fans are wondering if a TV mashup could happen.