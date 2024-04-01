Women by Lauren Nutall Sherri Shepherd Dishes On Being Herself In The World Of TV Actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd spoke at Black Enterprise’s Women of Power Summit, which took place on March 27-30 in Las Vegas.









The Emmy-winning host discussed being unapologetic, God-fearing, and evolving throughout her years in the entertainment sphere. She was joined by BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Ashlei Stevens.

Shepherd has credited a significant part of her success to her perseverance, a trait that has only been strengthened as she’s grown older and learned to navigate the industry. Now 56, she’s become a force in the world of television, but revealed that it has not always been this way.

“Being confident is lessons that I’ve learned in life,” she said. “I don’t think people just wake up confident. It’s the falls and it’s the getting back up. It’s the ‘How many times can you get back up?’”

“…I think that God gave this to me at this age because I know who I am, I know what I bring, I know who is watching me, and I don’t think I would have handled this blessing very well in my 30s, in my 20s. You have to mature into the reality of that dream, and I think now is that time,” she continued.

Though she’s made a name for herself on daytime television, Shepherd is no stranger to imposter syndrome. She touched on how her faith has been a beacon for her on days when she’s riddled with self-doubt.

“It’s funny because when people ask ‘How did you do this,’ I can only speak in spiritual terms,” she said. “When I stand behind that door before it opens and before I’m hollering and screaming, my prayer behind the door is ‘Father God, where I’m weak, you’re strong.’”

Still, despite her steadfast faith, Shepherd doesn’t shy away from living in her truth as somebody whose “heart is with God,” but her mouth is “in the streets,” as she refers to herself.

“When people criticize me or they say things, it doesn’t bother me as much as it does the young ones because I know where I stand with my father and I know where I stand with my son and my very, very close friends who will call me and check me in a minute,” she said. “Life is too short to be bogged down with the weight of everybody because you can’t please everybody.”



Watch the full interview here.