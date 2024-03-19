University of Michigan’s Sherrone Moore Releases Statement On Greg Scruggs’ Arrest

The University of Michigan recently hired Greg Scruggs as defensive line coach. After Scruggs was arrested on the charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Saturday, March 18, Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore released a statement regarding the newly hired coach’s status with the university.

According to Sports Illustrated, the University of Michigan suspended Scruggs after his arrest, and Moore released a statement explaining why the coach had been suspended indefinitely.

“Greg made an unfortunate mistake and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated,” Moore said in a written statement. “He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions. The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident.”

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has suspended defensive line coach Greg Scruggs indefinitely after his arrest pic.twitter.com/bw7JPBXvIv — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 16, 2024

The Detroit Free Press reported that Scruggs was arrested early Saturday morning in Ann Arbor, Michigan. If convicted, he faces up to three months in jail, a $500 fine, community service, or a driver’s license suspension.

The 33-year-old was hired on March 6 to take over the defensive line coach position. He just left his position as a defensive line coach at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. In 2022, he also had the same position in the NFL when he worked for the New York Jets. After his playing career ended, he began coaching with the University of Cincinnati in 2018.

Scruggs is a former NFL player who played 18 games for the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears during his four seasons in the league.

In 2011, Wave 3 reported that Scruggs was arrested and charged with driving under the influence while he was a student-athlete at the University of Louisville. A police report stated that Scruggs left the roadway on I-65 in Bullitt County and ran over a light pole. Police stated that he had red, glossy eyes and “smelled strongly of alcoholic beverages.” He did admit to going to a bar and having a few drinks. Scruggs failed a field sobriety test and blew a .117 on a breathalyzer test.