Simone Biles Shares Photos of ‘Bride and Boujee’ Bachelorette Weekend in Belize

Simone Biles was on Instagram giving fans and followers an inside look at her “bride and boujee” bachelorette weekend in Belize.

The Olympic gold gymnast is on the countdown to becoming Mrs. Owens following Jonathan Owens’ proposal last February. Biles flew out to Belize where the decorated gymnast celebrated her bachelorette weekend with friends, E! News reported.

Biles’ interior designer friend, Kayla Simone, was also celebrating her bachelorette, which Biles highlighted in a photo of the two she captioned, “double the Bach, double the fun.” Friends of the two sported shirts reading “Bach and Boujee,” while Biles and Kayla wore “Bride and Boujee” shirts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

Biles shared a photo posing alongside a bed of gifts she received from her friends and balloons that spelled out “BRIDE” and “FUTURE MRS OWENS.”

“the one where I’m the bride🎉🥂💍,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

Another photo showed the white Chanel purse her husband-to-be gifted her.

“The sweetest surprise from my future husband,” Biles captioned the post.

Biles and Kayla sported white pajamas for the pajama party the group threw for the two brides-to-be. The fun-filled weekend came one year after Biles gave Owens “the easiest yes” when she accepted his proposal.

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3,” Biles captioned the engagement announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

Biles sported a black mini dress and Owens a gray tailored suit as the happy couple posed under the gazebo the Houston Texans player proposed under.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée 💍❤️,” he captioned his post.

“Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming 😂 @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Owens 🏈 (@jowens)

Biles and Owens have been going strong since going public with their relationship in August 2020, People reported. She has gushed about how supportive Owens is of her mental health after the gymnast withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics after battling the “twisties” during the competition.

“He’s always, always so helpful and making sure I stay on top of my therapy and all of that,” Biles said.

“He’s the best because he also goes through it [as an athlete], so he knows exactly how it is in the process. It’s been amazing to have him.”