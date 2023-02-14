Singer Keke Wyatt’s Infant Son with Genetic Disorder Rushed to Intensive Care

Prayers are going out to R&B singer, Keke Wyatt, as she has asked for them since her baby son has been admitted to the PICU.

In a recent Instagram post, the mother of 11 children was seen riding in an EMS ambulance on the way to the hospital with her youngest.

“ In the EMS BACK TO THE PICU… plz 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

As the caption stated, her baby was heading to the PICU (pediatric intensive care unit) – a section of the hospital where critically ill children, from newborns to 21 years of age, are taken for specialized care.

This is not the first time that she has had to take her infant child to the hospital’s intensive care unit. Last September, Wyatt had to transport her, then-13-week-old son, Ke’Zyah Jean Darring, back to the hospital.

On Sep. 20, she posted about it on her Instagram account. She captioned the post, “In the ICU again but still making it. 13 weeks old and doing GREAT!!! #GODISGOOD. #Ke’ZyahJean #babyboy #mommyanddaddysbaby. We love u so much!!!”

When Wyatt was pregnant with Ke’Zyah, she revealed that her baby was diagnosed with Trisomy 13 or Patau Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes severe intellectual disabilities and physical defects. Wyatt discussed her son’s condition previously, and has been open about the status of her baby’s health. She also mentioned before that she was encouraged to terminate the pregnancy, but she ignored that advice.

“Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy. My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist’s suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive trisomy 13 test results. We appreciate and thank God for all of the Dr’s [sic] in the medical field. However, I can’t stress enough to all mothers & couples, when the Dr gives you life changing information about your unborn child …. pray about it, use faith & follow your spirit before making ANY final decision. We believed the report of the Lord and after holding our beautiful healthy baby boy Ke’Zyah & looking into his eyes, I’m glad we did. We are both believers and know that God has & will continue to have the final say. Thank You to my nurse Ebonie. Thank you ALL for the prayers & support ShugaS.”