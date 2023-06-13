Sloane Stephens Launches Colorful And Flexible Swim Collection With Kitty and Vibe

Tennis champion Sloane Stephens is adding creative director and designer to her resume with the release of her first-ever swimsuit collection.

On Thursday, June 8th, Sloane dropped part two of her swim collection with Kitty and Vibe. Serving as Creative Designer and Investor, Sloane designed her two-part collection to reflect her unique personality and style through versatile swimsuits and cover-ups for the girl that is always on the go.

“This collection has a lot of prints and all around sparks joy which is what I strive to do in my career and everyday life,” Stephens told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“I also love wearing color when I’m playing tennis so incorporating color into this collection was a no-brainer.”

Sloane’s vacation-ready pieces are made to take wearers from the beach to brunch with the linen-blend cover-ups that add class to any of her swimwear pieces. The U.S. Open champion knows a thing or two about winning, and her swimwear line is no exception.

“I’ve always loved swimwear and was part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue back in 2018,” she said. “I’m very detail-oriented and have learned a lot from my tennis life about balancing form and function.”

“Kitty and Vibe’s proprietary sizing makes so much sense and I immediately connected with their vision and values,” she added.

With a blend of supportive, sporty, and comfy swim and cover-up styles, Sloane’s swim debut encompasses the same champion spirit she’s known for.

“This was my top priority when collaborating with the brand, especially given that they are swimsuits.” she said. “Swimsuits can be a very difficult thing for people to feel comfortable in and I wanted to make sure that we catered this collection to anyone and everyone who wanted to try it out.”

“As an athlete with a muscular build, I’ve struggled to find swimsuits that I feel comfortable in, so this was near and dear to my heart.”

With pieces ranging in price from $42-$110, the collection was made to be affordable and accessible. It’s also just the start of more fashion collaborations for Sloane. Now that she’s got her feet wet in swimwear, the decorated WTA Tour Singles title holder has her sights on more fashion ventures.

“I am definitely interested in more collabs down the line! I love working with brands I feel aligned with and Kitty and Vibe is definitely one of those,” she said.

“I always try to use my platforms to be really positive, especially when there can be so much negativity on social media, so I really resonated with Kitty + Vibe’s positivity and “Kind Is My VIbe” approach to everything they do and share online.”