Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s ‘The Wash’ Movie to Be Turned into TV Series

Fans of the Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre comedy film The Wash might see a reboot on the horizon, according to the movie’s writer and director.

Rapper DJ Pooh, who penned and directed the 2001 comedy flick, has been using social media to get the word out about a television series version of The Wash he claims is coming out “soon.”

“It all comes out in “The Wash” Series coming!” Pooh tweeted on Friday.

The tweet included a photo of a bucket and a car air freshener that contained “The Wash” logo.

The tweet came exactly three months after DJ Pooh posted a still from the movie on Instagram teasing the television show version that would be “coming soon.”

“Mr Washington, Face & Slim – #TheWash 🧼 The Wash Series Coming Soon!” he captioned the post.

Fans of the cult classic have been applauding the reports of a TV reboot.

“I love this movie 🎥. I can watch this over & over again.., 😂😂😂😂😂.” one fan wrote.

“I’m hella pumped for this,” added someone else.

One fan even requested for Eminem to “reprise” his role of the disgruntled former car wash employee who tormented the business with crazy phone calls and impromptu visits.

The Wash hit theaters in 2001 with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre in starring roles. The rappers played car wash employees and roommates who were on the quest for enough money to avoid being evicted from their apartment.

The film was a remake of the 1976 original “Car Wash,” starring Richard Pryor, Franklyn Ajaye, and Bill Duke. The 2001 version boasted a star-studded cast, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, DJ Pooh, Eminem, Ludacris, Xzibit, Kurupt, George Wallace, Bruce Bruce, Tommy Lister Jr., and Shaquille O’Neal.

Snoop has been teasing the return of his musical collaborations with hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre in honor of the 30th anniversary of his classic 1993 album Doggystyle.

