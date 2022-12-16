The Reason Nipsey Hussle Turned Down Role to Play Snoop Dogg in ‘Straight Outta Compton’ 

The producers of the N.W.A. movie, Straight Outta Compton wanted a well-known and respected hip-hop recording artist to play the role of Dr. Dre’s protege, Snoop Dogg.

According to Snoop, after approaching Nipsey Hussle about tackling the role, the rapper turned it down for a very valid reason.

During an appearance on The 85 South Comedy Show, Snoop explained that the group members of N.W.A. wanted Nipsey Hussle to play Snoop in the movie. They expressed to Snoop that Nip wasn’t responding to their requests. So, the Gin N Juice lyricist told them he’d reach out to the young rapper.

“They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all them n**gas calling me. Man, we trying to get Nip to play you in Straight Outta Compton! He ain’t getting back to us!’

‘Aight, let me holla at the lil homie,” said Snoop, who caught up with Nip and invited him over.

“Nip, let me holla at you, pull up on me!”

When they met up, Snoop said, “Cus, they want you to play me in the Straight Outta Compton movie. I’m happy as f**k to tell him. “He like, ‘No disrespect big homie, but I can’t play you in the movie ’cause then people just gon’ know me for being you. I gotta be me. And that’s with all due respect.’

“And I was like damn that was gangsta. I called them n**gas and said, ‘Y’all gotta go find somebody else!’”

Snoop Dogg reveals why Nipsey Hussle turned down the role of Snoop in "Straight Outta Compton"

The role ended up going to LaKeith Stanfield, who, after playing the role, went on to become a regular on the hit TV series, Atlanta.