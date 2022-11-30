Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Wayne Duece

Snoop Dogg is a proud papa after his daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Wayne Duece.

Cori, 23, – also known under her musical moniker, CHOC – took to Instagram on Saturday to share the big news by posting a video of the heartwarming moment. The announcement came a few days after the proposal, and word had already started to spread, Hot New Hip Hop reports.

“The easiest YES ever,” she captioned the post. “@wayneduece I love you so much and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Her fiance had already beat her to the punch when in announcing the engagement on Instagram.

“Can’t wait to share my last name w/ you ❤️ My beautiful fiancé 💍” Duece captioned his post.

Cori’s post captured the moment she walked into a surprise unveil with the words “WILL YOU MARRY ME” lit up. Duece waited on one knee as Broadus held her face in shock while walking over to her man to accept his proposal. Duece’s post included two photos and a video showing a close-up of the diamond-studded ring.

Proud papa Snoop took to his Instagram to share his pride and support for his daughter and son-in-law-to-be.

“Congrats @princessbroadus baby girl U have been blessed @wayneduece love u son in law 🙏🏾 💍 God is good 🌹🌹👊🏾💍🙏🏾,” Snoop wrote in his caption.

Broadus has been dating the photographer since 2018. In July, she called out internet trolls who have left comments under Duece’s post calling Cori his “soul mate” and accusing him of only dating Broadus because she’s Snoop Dogg’s daughter.

“Y’all are so miserable and it’s so sad🥺 It’s so hard not to let ppl comments get to you cause you know deep down they struggling but I’m still human and words hurt,” said Cori in an Instagram Story, captured by Teen Vogue. “How do y’all have time to sit on someone page and just talk sh*t it never made sense to me. But if they see you in person it’s another story. So so hateful I’m praying ’cause that’s a sickness [for real].”

Broadus continued.

“Y’all love saying a n***a must like me cause my daddy Snoop Dogg, like why can’t he just love me for me,” she quipped.

“It’s deeper than just being his daughter I’m my own person I’m more then [sic] that & I hate that I feel like I gotta go on here & do all this but I been dealing with this sh*t since high school it’s frustrating as f*ck, to have to question if that’s the case. I hate it here y’all f*ckn suck.”

The couple’s engagement further shuts down the critics and naysayers who doubt their love.