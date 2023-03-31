Reports: ‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Starring Gail Bean As Wanda In The Works

Snowfall fans don’t have to be so somber about the impending series finale because the show’s producers are already working on a spinoff.

After six seasons, Snowfall is coming to an end. The John Singleton-created story of Franklin Saint’s rise as a drug kingpin in 1980s Los Angeles has captivated audiences since its 2017 debut.

The show introduced audiences to British actor Damson Idris who starred as Saint, and Amin Joseph who became a fan favorite with his portrayal of Franklin’s uncle Jerome Saint. As the final season aims to close out the series in a big way, fans can gear up for a new adaption of the story through the lens of the troubled character Wanda.

A spinoff following Gail Bean’s character Wanda is in early development, Deadline reported. It would be based in 1990s Los Angeles and follow South Central’s transition out of the crack era into the gangster rap business that swept the nation.

The musical movement was led primarily by members within the Bloods and Crips. Wanda’s character would serve as the link between the original series and the new spinoff that will introduce a series of new characters.

Malcolm Spellman will serve as executive producer and writer of the pilot along with returning executive producer and co-creator Dave Andron, Trevor Engelson, Michael London, and Tommy Schlamme.

The series’ original co-creators, Singleton (who died in 2019) and Eric Amadio, and producer Evan Silverberg will also receive credit on the new show. Wanda played the girlfriend of Franklin’s closest friend Leon (Isaiah John).

In the early seasons, Wanda became addicted to crack cocaine and ended up homeless. The show followed her journey to sobriety and rekindled her romance with Leon, who also changed his life and vowed to clean up their community after marrying Wanda in Ghana.

Snowfall’s final episode airs April 19.