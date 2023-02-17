‘So This Is Love’: Lupita Nyong’o Shares Video of Her Boyfriend Taking Down Her Hair

Lupita Nyong’o got herself a keeper! The Black Panther star shared an adorable video showing her beau Selema Masekela taking down her hair.

“Get you a man that helps you with the breakdown after the take-down!” she captioned the post. “#HairLove #ActsOfService #blacklove.”

Nyong’o opted for the classic love ballad “So This Is Love” by Ilene & Mike Douglas to serve as the video’s music bed.

“The focus. The determination. The awareness,” Nyong’o wrote over the video while describing Masekela’s focus on undoing her eccentric hairstyle. “The LOVE!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

At one point, Masekela jokingly tells Nyong’o he’s “suing” if “this video ever sees the light of day,” to which she responds with a laugh. The Us star made sure to tag her boyfriend in the video.

The added attention might be new for Masekela. Nyong’o recently made their romance Instagram official over the Christmas holiday with the “Wakanda Forever” star posting a reel showing how well she and her boyfriend “click.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

Masekela reposted the video and pinned it to his page.

“Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo. ❤️❤️❤️” he wrote.

Nyong’o’s new love is a child prodigy of sorts. Masekela is the son of legendary South African jazz musician Hugh Masekela, one of the most prominent musicians to leave South Africa during apartheid, People reports.

Masekela currently works as a correspondent for ESPN’s X Games and has IMDB credits on shows like Ballbreakers on the Game Show Network, The Daily 10 on E!, Tony Hawk Gigantic Skatepark Tours, and corresponding for the summer Olympics on NBC.

Fans have been applauding Nyong’o’s budding romance with Masekela on social media.

“I’m rooting for everybody in black love!” one fan wrote under their “hair love” video.

“If you posting him this must be something sis!! Happy for you ❤️,” added someone else.