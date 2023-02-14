Social Media Reacts to Nia Long Recalling 30-Year-Old Man She Dated In High School

An old Nia Long interview from six years ago has the streets talking about the 30-year-old man the actress revealed dated while in high school.

The Shade Room shared the interview clip of Long’s sit down with the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in 2017 where she recalled not attending her high school prom because she was dating a 30-year-old man.

“I wasn’t the girl that ever went to prom. Like, my boyfriend was 30 when I was in high school.”

The Best Man star elaborated how her “artist” mom allowed her to date an older man as a way to find herself.

“My mother was crazy…I mean that in a good way. Like, she was an artist. She was like, ‘Well, if that’s who you love, baby,'” Long recalled.

The You People actress noted her ex-boyfriend’s Oman heritage while crediting him for doing “it the right way,” by asking for her mother’s permission to date her.

“He was so good to me and kind…Listen, he did it the right way,” Long told the crowd. “He was from Oman. He went to her and was like, ‘I love your daughter, and I want to date your daughter.’ And he asked permission!”

She also touched on the hair salon her former beau owned, which had a benefit: “But you know what he taught me?” she asked the crowd. “He taught me how to do my own hair and makeup, so I got that!”

After posting the clip on Instagram, many criticized Nia’s mom for allowing her daughter to date someone so much older than her.

“Yes nope 👎 30 year old coming to me saying he loves my daughter in high school? i’m callin 911,” one user wrote.

“That man needs to explain what he saw in common with a 17 year old girl as a 30 yr old man😵‍💫,” added someone else.