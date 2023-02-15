Social Media Roasts Olivia Wilde For Calling A$AP Rocky’s Admiration of Rihanna ‘Hot’

Actress Olivia Wilde has come under fire across social media after she told the world how “hot” she finds Rihanna’s boyfriend and baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.

It all started after Wilde took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to applaud Rocky for supporting Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance. The Don’t Worry Darling director posted a Rolling Stone video showing Rocky smiling while filming Rihanna’s halftime show.

“If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge,” Wilde wrote over the video while also tagging the famous couple.

Olivia Wilde reacts to video of A$AP Rocky recording Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl: “If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge.” pic.twitter.com/P0VfghBw9D — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2023

Rihanna Navy fans were quick to shade Wilde for coming off as “thirsty” and a “homewrecker,” some quipped.

“MOVE AROUND Homewrecker!” one fan wrote.

“It’s not hard to respect other women boyfriends/husbands. Her comment is so weird too me,” added someone else.

After receiving backlash for her initial post, Wilde reposted it on Monday with a short explanation, CNN reports.

“For anyone who got it twisted [eye roll emoji] … it’s hot to respect your partner,” she wrote. “Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat.”

Fox News reports that Rihanna returned to the stage on Sunday to perform her first live show in seven years. She completed a set list full of her biggest hits, including “Diamonds,” “Work,” “Only Girl,” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Umbrella,” and “B—h Better Have My Money.”

The Bajan pop star also subtly confirmed her and A$AP Rocky’s second pregnancy by performing the show with her baby bump on full display. The songstress didn’t announce the pregnancy during her live show, but fans speculated if Rih Rih was pregnant after noticing the baby bump.

Shortly after the halftime show aired, reps for Rihanna confirmed she and Rocky are expecting their second child together. The pair welcomed their son in May 2022. Rihanna credited their baby boy for motivating her to perform at the Super Bowl nine months postpartum.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” Rihanna said during a pregame press conference, Page Six reports.

“And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she continued.