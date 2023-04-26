Soulja Boy To Crank Out Over $230k To Ex-Girlfriend For Alleged Assault

Soulja Boy has to pay his former girlfriend, Kayla Meyer, almost a quarter of a million dollars for an incident from nearly four years ago.

According to RadarOnline, DeAndre Cortez Way, better known as Soulja Boy, lost a lawsuit, according to court papers obtained by the media outlet showing that a jury has ordered the “Crank That” rapper to pay over $230K to Meyers.

The jury rendered the decision in the civil lawsuit on April 21. The jury awarded Meyers $1,800 for mental health expenses and an additional $234,100 for the physical and psychological pain and suffering she endured. The sum of her judgment amounts to $235,900.

Meyers was involved in an off-and-on-again relationship with the embattled recording artist on Feb. 1, 2019, when the incident occurred at a house party.

In the lawsuit, Meyers said she was embroiled in a tussle with Soulja’s female assistant and accused the rapper of approaching her and beating her in the head with a gun. She said that Soulja Boy went after her, punched her in the face, and had his assistant tie her up with extension cords. The assistant held her against her will for six hours.

Submitting photos of her alleged injuries, Meyers said she suffered three fractured ribs and a bruised face from the attack. Meyers said she immediately contacted the police once she escaped from the pair. Following her report, police officers raided the home of Soulja Boy. While searching the house, they found several guns in his possession, which violated his probation from a separate case. He was taken into police custody and released several months later.

Although arrested, the 32-year-old rapper has never been charged in the alleged assault of Meyers.

