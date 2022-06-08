South African Boxer Dies After Viral Video Shows Him Disoriented in the Boxing Ring

A boxer who appeared very disoriented during his boxing match over the weekend has died from a brain bleed after being placed in a medically induced coma.

According to CBS News, South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi, who was seen in a viral video swinging in the opposite direction of his opponent during the fight, has passed away. In the middle of a boxing match against Siphesihle Mntungwa, the boxer steps away from his opponent and the referee after knocking Mntungwa through the ropes inside the ring. Looking confused, Buthelezi walks in the other direction and starts swinging away as he starts to collapse on the ropes. The referee stops the fight as he protects Buthelezi and his handlers tend to him.

Very scary in South Africa please 🙏🏼 for Simiso Buthelezi (4-1). At 2:43 of the 10th & final round, Siphesihle Mntungwa (7-1-2) falls through the ropes but then Buthelezi appears to lose his understanding of the present situation. Mntungwa takes the WBF African lightweight title pic.twitter.com/YhfCI623LB — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) June 5, 2022

Mntungwa was given the victory via TKO (technical knockout) while Buthelezi was taken to King Edward VIII Hospital, where doctors found out that he had a brain bleed, and they placed the fighter in a medically-induced coma.

Boxing South Africa and the Buthelezi family released a statement on Buthelezi’s condition.

“It is with great sadness for Boxing South Africa and the Buthelezi family to announce the passing away of Mr. Simiso Buthelezi who passed away last night the 7th June 2022 at hospital in Durban. On the 5th June 2022 Buthelezi participated in a Boxing Tournament hosted by Starline Boxing Promotions at Greyville, Durban. Towards the end of his bout, Mr. Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to hospital and it was discovered at the hospital that he suffered a brain injury which resulted in internal bleeding. At the hospital Mr. Buthelezi was given the best care possible but he however succumbed to the injury last night as aforesaid.

“Boxing South Africa will conduct an independent medical review of the injury and will then make public the results of that medical review. The Buthelezi family and Boxing South Africa acknowledges warm words of condolences of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture. The Buthelezi family and Boxing South Africa will in due course make announcement on funeral arrangements. Boxing South Africa and the Buthelezi family wishes to request members of the public and the media to give them space while mourning the passing away of this great boxer who was exemplary both outside and inside the ring.”

The undefeated Buthelezi went into the WBF African lightweight title bout with a 4-0 record.