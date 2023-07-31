 Paul Pierce Addresses Viral Video That Cost Him His ESPN Job

Paul Pierce Addresses Infamous Social Media Video That Cost Him His ESPN Job

BOSTON, MA - MAY 29: Paul Pierce attends Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics on May 29, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce was terminated as an ESPN sportscaster in 2021. Yet, he is still rehashing the episode that led to the sports network getting rid of him.

The Boston Celtics legend spoke about the incident that led to his firing with Lance Armstong. The conversation occurred on a taping for the upcoming episode of the Fox television show Stars on Mars.” Pierce was sharing the happenings with Armstrong. He told the former cyclist he was playing poker with friends at a birthday party that incorporated strippers in the celebration. He stated that there was “a lot of alcohol” involved, and the video was posted to Instagram Live.

He told Armstrong there were “girls shaking their asses,” which Armstong didn’t initially understand to mean strippers. As Pierce continued to speak about the incident, Armstrong questioned how the video appeared on social media. Pierce admitted that he posted the video to his Instagram account.

“I accidentally did, my dumb ass.”

While discussing it, Pierce calls singer Tinashe to help him tell the story. She comes over and tries to downplay the video as not being that bad, but she laughs about the situation as Pierce explains that he lost his job due to that video being posted.

After they all laugh at the experience, Pierce sees something good coming out of it as it relates to his appearance on the Fox show.

“Maybe I wouldn’t be on Mars if that didn’t happen. See? Everything happens for a reason.”

“Stars on Mars” features Armstrong and guests, including Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, comedian Natasha Leggero, Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse (a.k.a. “McLovin”), Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, football player Richard Sherman, singer and songwriter Tinashe, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, actress Tallulah Willis, and former Modern Family star Ariel Winter.

