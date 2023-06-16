NFL Legend Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Passes Away At 28

Condolences are due to the family of NFL Hall of Famer, Ray Lewis’ family as the son of the legendary football player has died.

According to CBS News Baltimore, Ray Lewis III, based on an Instagram post from his younger brother, Rashawn has passed away at the age of 28. He posted the sad news on June 15. No cause of death has been revealed. Ray III was the son of Baltimore Ravens legend, Ray Lewis.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother 🕊️. A true angel I pray your at peace now because ik how much you was rlly hurtin I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here . . . I love you I love you I love you 💗 your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud 💗😭 💔”

Ray Lewis III tragically passed away at just 28 years old today. Lewis III played RB with the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Virginia Union Panthers. Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UItkw7Ztrv — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) June 15, 2023

Ray III was a football player like his father but did not make it to the NFL, yet he did play at the collegiate level for the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Virginia Union Panthers.

USA Today reported that the namesake of the defensive player went to Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida playing on offense at the position of running back. In the three seasons he played, he rushed for 5,283 yards and 53 touchdowns in three seasons.

His last known team was the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team. He signed with them in 2021.

Ray Lewis, 48, played with the Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2012. He finished his career as a two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl 35 MVP, a two-time defensive player of the year, and was first-team All-Pro seven times. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

He is survived by three brothers, Rashaan, Rayshad and Ralin as well as his sisters Diaymon and Kaitlin.

