Russell Westbrook Resigns After One Of The Largest Salary Cuts

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook made history when he signed his latest contract.

According to SB Nation, Westbrook re-upped with the Los Angeles Clippers for a reported two-year, $7.9 million deal. With the recent signing, he has taken the largest pay cut in NBA history. In 2022, the point guard took home $47 million in salary. The difference of $43 million is the steepest pay cut since Blake Griffin took a $30 million pay cut for the 202–22 season.

FYI Russell Westbrook will go from a salary of $47 million last season to roughly $4 million this year. That’s easily the biggest paycut in NBA history, beating the previous record by Blake Griffin. Not that Russ is hurting for money, though. (Career earnings: $339 million). — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) July 2, 2023

Westbrook originally signed a five-year, $205 million deal while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017. He was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers after separate stints with the Houston Rockets and the Washington Wizards. The Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz before he was waived and picked up by the Clippers.

ESPN reported that after his less-than-stellar time with LeBron James and the Lakers, Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in 21 games with his new team. He also had career highs of 48.9% from the field and 35.6% from three-point range during his time with the Clippers.

After joining the Clippers, Westbrook was happy again. Although the Phoenix Suns eliminated them, he gave the team a positive seal of approval. “One thing I do tell you is that I love it here. I love the people, just the fans overall, embracing not just me but my family and close friends. I know, end of the year, a lot of things have happened, but I’m grateful. I definitely love being here.”

With a return to playing how he is used to, Westbrook can play the game that the basketball world has come to expect from him, just at less pay.