Son of Former NFL Player Antonio Armstrong Found Guilty Of Killing Parents

The son of a former NFL player was found guilty of capital murder earlier this week for killing both of his parents in 2016.

According to KHOU 11, Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr., son of former Miami Dolphins player Antonio Armstrong Sr., was found guilty on Aug. 16 of capital murder for the death of his father and his mother, Dawn Armstrong. Both were killed in their sleep in their Houston home.

The 23-year-old, who was 16 when the crime was committed, has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after he serves 40 years.

The jury arrived at the verdict after two days of deliberations. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg made a statement at a news conference after the verdict was announced.