Former University Of Houston Basketball Player Reggie Chaney Found Dead In Texas Home

A University of Houston basketball team member who reached the NCAA Final Four in 2021 has died.

According to KHOU 11, 23-year-old basketball player Reggie Chaney has reportedly died. There has not been a cause of death reported. Arlington police officials have said that Chaney was found unresponsive in a bedroom at a home on Monday in Arlington, Texas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Arlington police said it doesn’t appear foul play was involved.

Former UH basketball forward Reggie Chaney has died, @KHOU 11 News has learned. Head coach Kelvin Sampson called Reggie “his security blanket” this past March after Chaney was named conference’s Sixth Man of the Year. Chaney was just 23. No other info at this time. pic.twitter.com/WV6f4hPX7X — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) August 22, 2023

The University of Houston Men’s Basketball team also acknowledged the forward’s death.

We are heartbroken by the passing of forward Reggie Chaney #⃣3⃣2⃣ will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him#RIPReggie pic.twitter.com/qzMTNm6GoG — Houston Men’s Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) August 22, 2023