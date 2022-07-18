Brownpreneurs Is Training The Next Generation Of Black Entrepreneurs

A nonprofit based in St. Louis is teaching and training the next generation of young Black entrepreneurs, giving them the tools to control their destiny.

Brownpreneurs recently held a three-day entrepreneurial workshop pushing to nurture the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs. The workshop covered accounting, marketing, operations, and sales.

The sessions were taught by experienced professionals and the programs were designed to arm students with the business acumen and economic tools to become successful entrepreneurs.

The nonprofit serves both high school and college students. Saddiyyah Phillips, 21, attended the workshop for the second year in a row. According to the St. Louis Dispatch, Phillips left the first workshop inspired, developing a business plan for a clothing line for African American women called Melanin Within.