21-Year-Old Becomes First Black US Figure Skater to Win International Grand Prix Medal

A silver medal marks another historic moment for Black women.

On Oct. 29, Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ontario, announced 21-year-old Starr Andrews as the first U.S. Black figure skater to win an International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix medal in the series history that dates back to 1995.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starr☆ (@starrandrews2001)

According to Team USA, Andrews’ silver medal follows a tally of scores showing a jump from fifth place during Friday’s short program to second overall on Saturday, with a score of 191.26.

“I actually still feel like it’s a dream,” Andrews said after noticing her nameplate in the silver medalist’s spot during the women’s press conference.

“I’ve gone into this year with a different mindset, trying to not be so caught up in my head,” she said.

“… It’s definitely paid off, even though my season didn’t start off so strong (at Nebelhorn Trophy last month). I was still getting used to my programs.”

Andrews’ free skate performance was a beautiful piece that showed off her mature skating skills, executing six triple jumps and a difficult double Axel-Euler-triple Salchow combination. The skater chose Belgian singer Lara Fabian’s rendition of “Je Suis Malad” as the music to complement her routine.

“I think it’s a huge deal, to be a woman of color in figure skating,” Andrews said.

“I’m so proud I could represent. (It makes) bringing home a medal even more special.”

“It’s really, really important, especially with everything that’s going on in the world right now,” said Derrick Delmore, who trains Andrews in Lakewood, California. “She stepped up to the challenge. The fact she made so much of a statement this week does wonders for the community and it will continue to solidify her as a role model.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starr☆ (@starrandrews2001)

Team USA reported that Andrews dealt with an electrical heart issue where an extra nerve had to be burned away in surgery. Andrews revealed that it relieved her of a lot of anxiety.

“She has been running strong programs at home,” Delmore said. “What I am most impressed with is even when things are not perfect (in practice), she’s kept going.”

“She knows she can skate well even if there are errors. That weight has kind of been lifted off of her.”

Andrews, who went viral at nine years old after a performance to Willow Smith’s Whip My Hair, gave the world a historical performance to rave over. POPSUGAR reported that the figure skater’s score is reportedly 10 points above her previous personal best during a Grand Prix event in France in 2019.

Andrews’ second Grand Prix event of the season will reportedly be the fifth stop on the circuit: the NHK Trophy, held Nov. 18–20 in Sapporo, Japan.

“I’m just going to continue training the way I have been,” she said.

“My practices here were good and I think that helped a lot. I’m just going to trust myself.”