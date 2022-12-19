DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Responds Publicly to Outpouring of Love Days After His Death

The mother of Stephen “tWitch” Boss responded to the outpouring of love sent her way in acknowledgment of her son’s recent death.

According to People, Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, posted a thank you message to her Instagram Story last week sending “love, prayers and encouragement” after people reached out to her following the news of her son’s suicide.

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can. Please continue to keep us in prayer. Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”

Boss started his journey on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 as a guest DJ. He became the permanent DJ of the daytime talk show and worked his way to becoming a co-executive producer in 2020. Boss was also an acclaimed dancer and entertainer.

He died at the age of 40. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released the autopsy report last week confirming that he died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was found dead on Tuesday at a hotel in the Encino area of Los Angeles.

Hotel staff at the Oak Tree Inn stated that Boss checked into the hotel on Monday morning. He reserved the room for the night and brought along a small bag. When he missed his checkout time the following morning, staff knocked on his door. When he didn’t respond, they entered the room and found his body.

TMZ reported that Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, went to the police last Tuesday, and told them that her husband had left the residence without his car, something he never did. Police stated they received a phone call a short time later of a shooting at the Oak Tree Inn. There, they found Boss’ body with the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He is survived by his wife, Allison, and children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.