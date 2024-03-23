Steve Harvey Partners With Dr. Phil In Launching Groundbreaking Startup Network

Comedian and game show host Steve Harvey has joined another television personality in a strategic partnership to start one of the largest startup networks in modern history.

The “Family Feud” host is connecting with Dr. Phil McGraw in his Merit Street Media venture as an equity partner in the company. The first project Harvey and Dr. Phil will be working on is a docu-style special that chronicles his Steve Harvey Mentoring Program. It is a program where young men attend a week-long camp in Georgia, and the special is slated to air this fall. It will feature both men, focusing on giving the young men the tools and inspiration needed to become positive leaders in their community and for their families.

“Partnering with my good friend on such an innovative network allows me to continue my mission of empowering and inspiring individuals through entertainment,” Harvey said in a written statement. “The docu-style special highlighting the impactful work of the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation is particularly close to my heart. I believe in the power of mentorship to transform lives and look forward to sharing this journey with viewers. The positive impact we can create together will be unlike anything seen before.”

Through the new partnership, Merit Street will encompass production, talent development, and on-air services for Harvey as the two join forces to become one of the largest startup networks in modern history. Merit Street also acquired over 300 episodes of Harvey’s syndicated talk show, “Steve,” which was on the air from 2017-2019.

“Steve and I have been personal friends for over a decade, and it’s always the best experience when we work together,” said Dr. Phil. “It’s easy to say that he’s the funniest human I’ve ever met,” he continued. “But his kindness and his passion to help others are really unmatched.”

Dr. Phil announced the launch of Merit Street last November and premiered his “Dr. Phil Primetime” on Feb. 26.