Steve Harvey Reveals He Was Left With $1,700 After 'Kings of Comedy'

Steve Harvey lost fast money from his own family feud.

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Harvey revealed his divorce left him with $1,700 to his name after having to pay out nearly $30 million.

According to the interview, Harvey lost everything twice. “In 2005, you had $1,700 left?” Sharpe asked Harvey, who agreed to the question. “This was after Kings of Comedy.”

Sharpe said that the Family Feud host was left with $1,700 after he had made an estimated $30 million on the Kings of Comedy tour.

“We made more than that,” Harvey said before a curious Sharpe asked, “What the hell happened to the money?”

“It’s called a divorce,” the former Miss Universe host said. “I got jumped on, but it was even before the divorce.”

The television host mentioned an anonymous individual got access to his finances. “I was writing checks to the government for seven years, writing tax checks, signing the tax checks, giving them to turn in.” The 66-year-old said the money was taken out of the account as if his taxes were being paid. Instead, the individual was keeping the money for themselves.

“When my accountant passed, a lady went in the office and found a box on the floor, and I had seven years of unpaid taxes,” Harvey said. His lawyer informed him that he hadn’t paid taxes in seven years.

“Ooh, so you hadn’t paid in seven years plus the interest,” Sharpe interjected.

The comedian said he saved millions, but the funds were withdrawn from the account before the assets were split. “The divorce was over. It was just, Let’s split the assets, but you took all the assets,’ and I was stuck with this tax bill. So, I had to pay seven years of back taxes with interest.”

“I was in a world of trouble, man,” Harvey continued. “When I looked up, I had $1,700.”

With several business ventures, investments, and TV deals under his belt, the 66-year-old has been able to bounce back and use the situation as a valuable lesson.