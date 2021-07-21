Storage And Security Showcased With Degoo’s Premium Mega Backup Plan

In many cases, the data and photos we store on our computers are some of the most personal things we possess. Therefore, you should take extra steps to ensure you have enough storage capacity to archive your critical data and heartfelt memories. Luckily, cloud storage is easy to use and more affordable than ever.

For just $149.99, a lifetime subscription to a Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan gives you peace of mind knowing you’ll have 15 terabytes of cloud-based storage space for all of your data demands. Furthermore, with malware and hackers finding new ways to crack barriers and safeguards protecting your data, Degoo’s service comes bolstered with ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption.

Degoo’s 15TB of backup space packs more than Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox combined, and you’d be hard-pressed to push its limits. Besides ample storage space, Degoo’s servers provide high-speed transfers for files, so you can easily share photos and videos from your vacation with family and friends.

In addition to storing your files, Degoo offers backup on all of your connected devices, supporting desktop and mobile devices with iOS 10.0 or later and Android 4.1 or later. Degoo can also replicate backups as you perform them to give you even more confidence in your storage. Automatic file change detection keeps your scheduled backups up-to-date. These features earned Degoo 4 out of 5 stars from users on G2, and TechRadar describes the service as Snappy, simple backup with an emphasis on photos.”

If 15TB of storage isn’t enough for your data needs, Degoo offers storage options for 25TB ($199.99), 35TB ($249.99), and 50 TB ($299.99). Whatever your needs may be, Degoo is more than capable of providing enough data and security to fit them. You can purchase a lifetime Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan today starting at just $149.99.

Prices subject to change.