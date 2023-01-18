Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid

Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight.

The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.

The movie will be in theaters on January 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storm Reid (@stormreid)

As Entertainment Tonight’s correspondent Kevin Frazier spoke to the young actress, she stated how talented Sanders is and glad that he was there to support her.

“He’s super sweet, super talented,” Reid said.

“I’m just glad to have him here supporting me.”

Storm is also a cast member of the HBO series, Euphoria, which is entering its third season. She was questioned about the details of what will take place in this upcoming season.

“I literally know nothing–I don’t know when I’m going back, I don’t know what the scripts look like. But I hope that season 3 has a lot of hope, a lot of joy, a lot of levity. Because, you know, we’ve done all of the emotions.”

She also acknowledges the length of time she has been in the entertainment world since her first project, 12 Years a Slave, and how much she loves what he does.

“I can’t believe it’s been that long but I’m so grateful to be standing here, to be able to do what I love to do every day with intention and purpose. And to have done so many projects between 12 Years a Slave and now is just a blessing.”

Now that her boyfriend has left Jackson State University and will be playing in Colorado, she said that she “hopes” to start making trips out there to visit him.