Storm Reid Responds to 'Haters' Bashing LGBTQ Plots in 'The Last of Us'

Storm Reid is not here for the homophobic “haters” criticizing her characters’ lesbian kiss with the female lead on HBO’s The Last of Us.

Reid is fresh off the heels of appearing in HBO’s newest breakout series, The Last of Us, based on the video game of the same name. Appearing in episode 8, Reid plays Riley Abel, a close friend of the show’s lead, Ellie, who ends up sharing a first kiss that highlights the mutual feelings the teens shared.

The intimate moment was the second LGBTQ+ storyline featured in the show after episode 3 told the story of Bill and Frank, a gay couple who found love while traversing the apocalyptic world together. After the episodes aired, critics flocked to social media and online forums to sound off about the inclusive plot lines.

But Reid has been standing 10 toes down against the “haters, reminding people that her job as an actress is to tell “purposeful” stories that resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.

“We ignore the haters,” Reid told TMZ. “We’re storytelling. We’re telling stories that are purposeful. That are happening, that really matter.”

The Wrinkle In Time star was doubling down on her initial comments to the backlash over Ellie and Riley’s relationship ahead of episode 8’s premier earlier this month.

“It’s 2023. If you’re concerned about who I love, then I need you to get your priorities straight,” Reid told Entertainment Weekly.

“There are so many other things to worry about in life. Why are you concerned that these young people — or anybody — love each other? Love is beautiful, and the fact that people have things to say about it, it’s just nonsense.”

Reid knew the backlash was on the horizon but remained unbothered ahead of its air date.

“I’m sure people are gonna have things to say on Sunday,” she added. “but I don’t care because I’m proud of what we did and I’m proud of the story that we told and I’m proud of the people that we’re representing.”