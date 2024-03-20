News by Rafael Pena Study Shows Five Texas Cities Among Top 10 Where $100K Salary Stretches Furthest A recent study shows five cities in Texas out of the Top 10, where a $100,000 salary offers the most purchasing power.









A recent study by financial technology company SmartAsset has revealed the cities where a $100,000 salary offers the most purchasing power, with half of the top 10 cities located in Texas.

Texas cities dominate the top 10 list, with Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Lubbock, Houston, and El Paso. The state’s tax-friendliness, particularly its lack of state income taxes, likely contributes to its attractiveness for residents seeking financial stability. However, it’s important to note that Texans still face federal income tax and contend with some of the highest property taxes in the country.

The study’s findings align with broader migration trends, with Texas ranking as the top destination for Gen Zers in 2022, according to Zillow’s analysis of migration data.

Topping the list is El Paso, Texas, where a six-figure income translates to approximately $88,840 after factoring in taxes and living expenses. The city’s lower-than-average cost of living, particularly in housing, contributes to its high ranking on the list. Data from RentCafe shows that homebuying and renting costs in El Paso are nearly 30% cheaper than the national average.

Here are the top 10 cities where a $100,000 salary goes the furthest:

El Paso, Texas

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Memphis, Tennessee

Corpus Christi, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

Lubbock, Texas

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jacksonville, Florida

Houston, Texas

St. Louis, Missouri

While lists like these can be helpful for individuals considering relocation, personal preferences, and individual circumstances should also be taken into account.