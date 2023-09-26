‘The View’ Co-host Sunny Hostin Says Theory Shows Gay People ‘Have Noses For Each Other’

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin recently had a few thoughts on a theory about how gay people identify one another.

During Monday’s “Hot Topics” discussion on the ABC morning talk show, the lawyer shared some research that found “homosexual people have a nose for each other.” She also said that “gay men have different scent attraction” and gay people “can actually smell under their arms and, in a blindfold test, can tell which person is gay and which person isn’t.”

Hostin’s comments were an extension of a conversation the talk show’s moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, started about the dating series “Naked Attraction.” The full-frontal nude dating show follows contestants who choose dates based on their naked bodies.

In a clip posted to the talk show’s Instagram page, Goldberg shook her head in disagreement with her co-host’s theory.

“I know too many gay people that say my gaydar is down,” Goldberg added to the conversation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

According to a 2005 scientific study published by The National Library of Medicine, Swedish researchers found that the sense of smell was linked to sexual orientation. The findings covered by The Independent stated that gay men preferred the body odor of other gay men.

“I’m very embarrassed to admit that [my husband] Manny and I got so obsessed with this show that we binged it yesterday and watched all eight episodes. I learned things that I never heard in my life,” Hostin said. The journalist said she witnessed some “pretty” sights during her and her hubby’s binge session of the Max series.

At one point in the conversation, Goldberg asked, “People actually want to see this?” before answering her own question with “Apparently.”

The “Day of Hot Topics” episode aired on ABC on Monday, Sept. 25.

RELATED CONTENT: Sunny Hostin Responds to Accusations That Her Son Got Into Harvard Because She Bought a Building