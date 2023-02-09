SUNY Colleges Now Require Incoming Students To Take Racial Equity Course To Complete Degree

There’s a new agenda for students at SUNY schools.

The New York Post reports the State University of New York college system is requiring incoming freshman to take a “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice”-themed class in order to earn their degrees.

Documents from the college systems website state the courses will focus on historical and contemporary societal factors shaping the development of individuals and group identity involving race, class, and gender. They also will apply “principles of rights, access, equity, and autonomous participation to past, current, or future social justice action.”

Courses will take a deep dive into what’s currently happening in the United States and compare it to current events in other countries. While it sounds right on time, critics exist.

One SUNY professor told Fox News the course is a form of “brainwashing.” “We’re seeing it all throughout the country, and if we look at it, it’s not just the college that we have to worry about,” Nicholas Giordano said. “We also see it in the K-12 system, that it’s being infused into curriculums throughout that system as well. That’s why I say it’s moved beyond indoctrination. Now, it’s just full-out brainwashing.”

The political science professor at SUNY’s Suffolk Community College is disappointed in the school system for what he calls “falling for the mob.” The fellow at the conservative group Campus Reform feels the coursework will portray American as “inherently racist” and will pin students against each other. “To tell minority students they can’t compete with a white person is insulting and racist,” the professor told the Post.

SUNY is comprised of 65 campuses across New York State but is not the first to adopt this ideology. According to the Post, schools like Drake University, Brandeis University, Villanova University, and the University of California have embedded similar programs.