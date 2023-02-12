Super Bowl Weekend: Shaq’s Fun House Festival Presented by Netspend

Shaq’s Fun House presented by Netspend took place yesterday with Shaquille O’Neal kicking off the Super Bowl with an epic, SHAQ-sized experience for more than 5,000 fans, athletes and celebrities. took place yesterday withkicking off the Super Bowl with an epic, SHAQ-sized experience for more than 5,000 fans, athletes and celebrities.

The over-the-top , star-studded carnival/ circus/ music festival, and ultimate adult wonderland, hosted by the self-described CFO, aka Chief Fun Officer, also featured performances by Snoop Dogg , Diplo and the DJ Diesel Shaq).

Fans joined in on the carnival games including the Nothing But NETspend basketball hoop game, Netspend ferris wheel, custom activations from partners including Casamigos and Celsius. The who’s who of the Super Bowl scene also had some fun including Tiffany Haddish, Michael Phelps, Allen Iverson, Micah Parsons, Cam Akers, Robert Griffin III, Chandler Parsons, Ian Bohen, James Robinson, Jordan Poyer, Lavonte David, Adam Packman Jones, LeSean McCoy, Chris Johnson, Eddie George, Elijah Moore and so many more.

The festival & the Nothing But NETspend basketball was a grown-up kid’s dream come true replete with moments like Shaq welcoming longtime friend Snoop Dogg and Takis chips falling from the ceiling during DJ Diesel’s set. For fans at home, Netspend and Papa Johns partnered with Shaq to bring consumers nationwide a Big Game Weekend experience of their own using AR technology. Shaq invited fans via Instagram to participate in an interactive and first-of-its-kind AR experience with technology partner VideoBomb. Consumers scanned their phone over a real-life one-dollar bill and the first 5,000 to participate got to redeem a ten-dollar Papa Johns eGift Card courtesy of Netspend; while Takis live-streamed DJ Diesel’s set.

Shaq undoubtedly was proud of his fun but charitable event saying, “this has to be one of the best Super Bowl kickoffs…”